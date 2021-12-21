Chronos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 4.2% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,980,000 after buying an additional 1,262,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $70,995,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,449. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.