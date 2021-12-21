Christopher Jones Purchases 9,000 Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) insider Christopher Jones acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £36,810 ($48,632.58).

Shares of HSP traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 405 ($5.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 433.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 460.76. The company has a market cap of £130.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 232.60 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 580 ($7.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

