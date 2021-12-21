Christopher Jones Purchases 9,000 Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) insider Christopher Jones acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £36,810 ($48,632.58).
Shares of HSP traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 405 ($5.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 433.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 460.76. The company has a market cap of £130.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 232.60 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 580 ($7.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.
About Hargreaves Services
