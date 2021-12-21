Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,068 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 59.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in DraftKings by 312.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 26,401 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,127,010 shares of company stock worth $53,453,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

