Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 34.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

