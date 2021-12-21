Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 12,515 Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACRS. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

