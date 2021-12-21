ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.05. ChemoCentryx posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCXI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,495. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

