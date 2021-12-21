Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 31.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $508.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.58. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

