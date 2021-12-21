Charles Hugh Farkas Garner Buys 5,500 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $49,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.75. 581,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $419.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $697.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 22.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

