CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Update

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CFN Enterprises stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. CFN Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
About CFN Enterprises
