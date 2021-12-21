CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Update

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CFN Enterprises stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. CFN Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

