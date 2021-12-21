Centric Swap (CNS) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Centric Swap has a market cap of $2.97 million and $2.46 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00051214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.97 or 0.08161486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,581.17 or 1.00024589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00072044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

