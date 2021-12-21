CenterStar Asset Management LLC Invests $170,000 in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth $297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth $2,961,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Bit Digital by 65.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at $2,855,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTBT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,810. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

