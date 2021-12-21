Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Celularity Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity Inc., formerly known as GX Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Celularity alerts:

CELU has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celularity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

NASDAQ:CELU traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57. Celularity has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celularity will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $471,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celularity (CELU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.