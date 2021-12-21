Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $97.84 million and $1.10 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 98,102,585 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

