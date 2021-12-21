Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

CLBT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.55.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $8.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.36. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

