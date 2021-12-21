Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH opened at $296.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.33. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.