Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 302 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

