Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $977,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 34.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,305,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,776,000 after purchasing an additional 650,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

NYSE:LLY opened at $263.48 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $252.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.