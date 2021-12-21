Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $483,000 Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21,155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter.

SDG opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.67. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $87.36 and a 1 year high of $100.88.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.054 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

