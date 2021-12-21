Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 175,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after buying an additional 39,643 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $67.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09.

