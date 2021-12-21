Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KXI. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,139,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 129,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 572.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

