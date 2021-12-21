CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.49. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,340 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

About CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials technology for the emissions control and other catalysis markets. It caters automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Oxnard, CA.

