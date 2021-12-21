CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Decreased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

CBRE Group stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $107.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

