Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT opened at $195.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.90 and a 200-day moving average of $207.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.11 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

