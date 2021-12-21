Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 554,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.2 days.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

CADNF stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

