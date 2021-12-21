Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Down 17.2% in November

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CTAQ stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,599,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 555,306 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,167,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 893,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 307,007 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

