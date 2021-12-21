Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $376,740.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $376,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CDLX stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 399,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,184. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 123.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after acquiring an additional 384,974 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 414.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 27.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.