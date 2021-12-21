Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $128,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average of $94.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.43. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $161.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,760,000 after purchasing an additional 111,838 shares in the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Cardlytics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cardlytics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

