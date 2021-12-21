Capital Square LLC Sells 6,755 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Capital Square LLC cut its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,896,000 after purchasing an additional 361,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,660,000 after purchasing an additional 544,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. 31,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368,616. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

