Capital Square LLC Sells 5,689 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Capital Square LLC lessened its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 116,822 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,402. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.13%.

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.