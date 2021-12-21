Capital Square LLC Invests $584,000 in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 254,079 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44.

