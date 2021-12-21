Capital Square LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $82.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

