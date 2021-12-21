Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

CPXWF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS:CPXWF traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $29.91. 434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

