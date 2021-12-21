Canopy Growth Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 37,013 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 41% compared to the average volume of 26,287 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

