Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 180,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,105,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.02.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
