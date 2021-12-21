Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 180,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,105,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

