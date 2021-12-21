Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $32.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. Cannae has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Cannae will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cannae by 114.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 97,345 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Cannae by 16.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 17.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

