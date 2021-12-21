Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$167.62.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$92.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.71. The stock has a market cap of C$85.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.