Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Hold Rating at Evercore ISI

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James set a C$158.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a C$121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$151.37.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting C$154.26. The stock had a trading volume of 687,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,425. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$168.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.95 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$159.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$145.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

