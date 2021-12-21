Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1,230.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 120,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

CM stock opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

