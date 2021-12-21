Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 295 ($3.90) target price on the oil production company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.58) to GBX 215 ($2.84) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

GKP opened at GBX 168.20 ($2.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £359.50 million and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 182.97. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 101.92 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 224.50 ($2.97).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

