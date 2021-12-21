Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Upwork stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. Upwork has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,008. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

