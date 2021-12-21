Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco stock traded up C$1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$28.15. The company had a trading volume of 442,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,077. The firm has a market cap of C$11.20 billion and a PE ratio of -326.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Cameco has a one year low of C$15.45 and a one year high of C$35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.26.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$361.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -93.02%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.