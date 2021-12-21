Callisto Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,045.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $44,045.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.82 or 0.08300128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00072668 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

