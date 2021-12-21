Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Up 10.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s stock price shot up 10.2% on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $62.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $25.87. 1,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 67,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market cap of $687.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

