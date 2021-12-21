Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237,952 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.96% of Cadence Design Systems worth $406,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $177.32 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.64.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.23.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,087,735. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

