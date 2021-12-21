Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after buying an additional 1,449,273 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after buying an additional 633,667 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,910,000 after buying an additional 588,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $73,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS stock opened at $177.32 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.23.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,087,735. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.