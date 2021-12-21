Busey Wealth Management Takes $277,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

NYSE:NOW opened at $605.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $661.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.47. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 555.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

