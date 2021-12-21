Busey Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,143,000 after buying an additional 1,007,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,522,000 after buying an additional 312,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after buying an additional 2,407,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,560,500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,297,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

