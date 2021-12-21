Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.57 and the lowest is $3.10. Burlington Stores reported earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.88. 8,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.68. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $234.07 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

