BTIG Research Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $128.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $138.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.30.

NYSE MDT opened at $99.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

