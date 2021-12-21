BT Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,872 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

